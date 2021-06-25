The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

NYSE:PGR opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.49. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

