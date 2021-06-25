The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Shares Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the period. The New Ireland Fund comprises approximately 1.1% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.07% of The New Ireland Fund worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

NYSE IRL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.