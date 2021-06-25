The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.39

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 21127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,114,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

