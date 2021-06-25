The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.48

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.48 and last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 3122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

