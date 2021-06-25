The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.