The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,392 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz makes up about 3.8% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,202. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

