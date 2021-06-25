The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will report $6.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.42 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $25.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $25.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,979,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.