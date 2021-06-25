The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.23. The stock had a trading volume of 67,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.25 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.