The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $90,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $240.25 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

