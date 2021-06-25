The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Position Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 186.53, a PEG ratio of 97.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.31. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

