The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.44% of The First of Long Island worth $42,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 98,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

FLIC opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.58.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

