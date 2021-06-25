The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.94. 12,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 530,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. Citigroup upped their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $32,401,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $14,706,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

