The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.94. 12,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 530,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. Citigroup upped their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $32,401,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $14,706,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
