The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Shares of COO opened at $390.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.33. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $388.38.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

