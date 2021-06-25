The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

BCO stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The Brink’s has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

