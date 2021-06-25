The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce $648.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $592.10 million to $705.34 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $452.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.

SAM traded up $9.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,019.62. The stock had a trading volume of 126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,103.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $519.17 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,089 shares of company stock worth $42,837,059. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.