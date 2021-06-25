The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,467,550.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total transaction of $2,467,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total transaction of $2,518,975.00.

On Friday, June 18th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total value of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total value of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total value of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total transaction of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total value of $2,646,775.00.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,019.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.17 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,103.54.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,222.87.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

