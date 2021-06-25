The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $229.47

Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.47 ($3.00) and traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.46). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40), with a volume of 65,360 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £93.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 229.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

In related news, insider G Paul Hooper acquired 13,178 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £33,999.24 ($44,420.22). Also, insider Jonathon Peter Pither acquired 4,700 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,601 ($11,237.26). Insiders bought 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,280,024 over the last 90 days.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

