Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 2,422 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $19,392,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $936.45 million, a PE ratio of -56.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.