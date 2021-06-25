Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,170 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,107,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

