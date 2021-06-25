Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,295 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 582.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,878,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

