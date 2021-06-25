Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $58,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bruker by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bruker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,965,000 after purchasing an additional 465,924 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Bruker by 2,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 393,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $75.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

