TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading 3.9% Higher

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares were up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 5,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,385,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

The firm has a market cap of $550.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.