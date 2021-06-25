TerraKRW Trading Up 0.9% This Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $43.93 million and approximately $1,826.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00163113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00098367 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,288.34 or 1.00505144 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,142,093,401 coins and its circulating supply is 50,141,364,292 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.