TENT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $215,868.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $215,868.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.52 or 0.00325046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00188259 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001817 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,426,380 coins and its circulating supply is 36,349,288 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

