TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Cap Reaches $15.75 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $15.75 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00098229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00161526 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,088.09 or 1.00075460 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

