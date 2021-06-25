Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Down to $35.15

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.15, but opened at $34.01. Telos shares last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 1,202 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 861.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,106,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,535,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

