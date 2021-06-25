Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post sales of $22.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.40 million and the lowest is $8.70 million. Tellurian reported sales of $6.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 252.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $76.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $139.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $149.05 million, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TELL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

NASDAQ TELL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 7,362,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,276,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.41. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tellurian by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

