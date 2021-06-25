Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.74 on Monday. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.4478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 347.3% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Telefónica by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 311,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 620,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $24,399,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

