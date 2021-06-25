Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €3.10 ($3.65) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.20% from the company’s current price.

O2D has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.73 ($3.21).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.23 ($2.62) on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of €2.75 ($3.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.34.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

