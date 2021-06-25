Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $680.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post sales of $680.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.10 million. Teleflex reported sales of $567.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $11.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,758. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,102,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,148,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

