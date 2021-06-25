Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 97,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,352,034 shares.The stock last traded at $22.66 and had previously closed at $21.73.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.84.

The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

