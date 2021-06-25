Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $285,000 Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

AX stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

