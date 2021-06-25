Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,252 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sanmina were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 35.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sanmina by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 6.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.35. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.