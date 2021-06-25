Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allakos were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allakos news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,711 shares of company stock worth $17,567,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $94.26 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.09.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

