Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TPH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

TPH stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.