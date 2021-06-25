Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,650,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,590,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

