Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,650,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,590,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.
In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.