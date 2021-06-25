Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,563,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,490,000. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,360,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $487,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,483 shares of company stock valued at $28,592,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

