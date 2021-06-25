Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 316 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $129,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $174.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.03. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.92) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

