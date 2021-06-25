TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Bought by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,844,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,282,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,419,000 after purchasing an additional 229,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,127,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCF traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $45.18. 1,446,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

