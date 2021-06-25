TC Energy (TRP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TC Energy (TSE: TRP) in the last few weeks:

6/18/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$70.00 to C$77.00.

6/10/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$62.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$62.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$63.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.41. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.31%.

In related news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Also, Director Jay J. White acquired 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.93 per share, with a total value of C$33,258.77. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,806.29. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,367 shares of company stock valued at $83,907 and have sold 2,900 shares valued at $198,319.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

