Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. Tattooed Chef reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. Tattooed Chef’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Tattooed Chef news, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

