Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of TH stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.05. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

