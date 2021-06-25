Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $286,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. The company had a trading volume of 119,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,368,516. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

