Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $195,520.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

