T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,648. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.63 and a 1 year high of $197.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

