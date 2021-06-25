Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s previous close.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synthomer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 493.60 ($6.45).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 504.50 ($6.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 720.71. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 264.80 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 517.39.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

