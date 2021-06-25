Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,079 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $24,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,851. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

