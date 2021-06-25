SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $120.91

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.91, but opened at $117.98. SYNNEX shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 7,172 shares changing hands.
SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.
About SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
