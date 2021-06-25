SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $120.91

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.91, but opened at $117.98. SYNNEX shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 7,172 shares changing hands.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

