SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95-5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-2.100 EPS.

SYNNEX stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.91. The company had a trading volume of 301,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,872. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.69. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.44.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $541,599.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

