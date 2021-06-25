SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.
SNX traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $121.45. 12,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,839. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.69.
SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
